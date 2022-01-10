On Sunday, an NBA sideline reporter took a terrifying fall.

On Sunday, an NBA sideline reporter took a terrifying tumble.

When a game is in progress, there’s no denying that an NBA court can be dangerous.

However, a prominent Los Angeles Clippers reporter demonstrated on Sunday that the court can be dangerous even when the game is over.

After Sunday’s game between the Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks, sideline reporter Kristina Pink suffered a frightening fall.

She appeared to slip after wrapping up an interview with LA’s Amir Coffey and fell hard to the ground.

After Pink took the spill, a number of people on the court rushed over to her.

Coffey turned around to see how the Clippers sideline reporter was doing.

Pink, thankfully, appeared to be laughing shortly after the fall, indicating that she was unharmed.

