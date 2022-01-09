On Sunday, an NFL head coach may be fired.

The NFL’s 2021 regular season is coming to a close, which means a head coach or two could be fired.

The Denver Broncos finished their regular season on Saturday, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in their final game.

After a 28-24 loss to their AFC West divisional rival on Saturday, Denver finished the season with a 7-10 record.

Will Vic Fangio be the head coach again next season?

It doesn’t seem likely.

The Broncos are expected to fire their head coach, according to multiple reports from around the league. This could happen as soon as today.

In the meantime, Fangio appears unconcerned.

