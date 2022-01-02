On Sunday, an unfortunate incident occurred on the Chiefs’ sideline.

On Sunday, the Chiefs’ sideline had an unfortunate accident.

We knew the Kansas City Chiefs were hot heading into today’s game, but one unlucky teammate caught fire on the sideline.

The Chiefs have heaters stationed near their benches to keep warm on this cold afternoon in Cincinnati.

One coach, it appears, got a little too close to one of them for his own good.

The man’s jacket caught fire, as you can see in the video below.

Except for a hole in the back, it didn’t do much damage.

Watch: Chiefs Sideline Had Unfortunate Accident On Sunday

