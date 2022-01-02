On Sunday, Andy Reid was not pleased with the officiating.

On Sunday, Andy Reid was dissatisfied with the officiating.

Andy Reid, understandably, was not pleased with how the Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon, which knocked Kansas City out of the No. 1 seed.

1st place in the AFC

The Chiefs took a 14-0 lead early in the game, but ultimately lost due to a defense led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

A couple of questionable penalties on defensive back L’Jarius Sneed did not help matters.

Reid was questioned about the penalties after the game, and it was clear that he disagreed with them.

Reid told the Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell, “I’d like to comment on each one, but I don’t want to be fined.”

