On Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger sent the NFL a clear message.

In his final regular-season game, Ben Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a hard-fought victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The victory almost assured the Steelers a playoff berth, giving the future Hall of Famer one final ride before retiring.

During his postgame press conference, Roethlisberger was visibly pleased with his team’s effort and the outcome, but he used some of his time with reporters to make an important case to the NFL.

During the press conference, the Steelers quarterback did his best to promote his defensive teammate TJ Watt, who tied the single-season sack record against the Ravens on Sunday.

Watt deserved another half-sack during the Week 18 game, according to Roethlisberger, and he hoped the league would intervene and award it to him retroactively.

Roethlisberger said three times, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, “I just hope the NFL gives TJ Watt half a sack.”

