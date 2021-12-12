On Sunday, Browns fans were chastised for a shabby act.
After Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle, Browns fans are being chastised.
Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at Jackson as he was being wheeled to the locker room, mocking him for getting hurt.
Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday
Browns fans are waving and yelling to an injured Lamar Jackson as he is carted to the locker room
