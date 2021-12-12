On Sunday, Cowboys supporters infiltrated Washington.
Cowboys fans have flocked to Washington for what is arguably both teams’ most important game of the season.
One fan in attendance recorded a video confirming that the 50-50 split appears to be the case at FedEx Field.
Look: Cowboys Fans Have Invaded Washington On Sunday
Look: Cowboys Fans Have Invaded Washington On Sunday
DC cowboys fans really show out.
It’s really 50/50 in here pic.twitter.com/wt883BOuQ0
— (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) December 12, 2021
Not sure if this photo shows it, but almost all the fans on the left side of FedEx Field so far are Cowboys fans. Washington players were booed coming out of the tunnel — their own tunnel. pic.twitter.com/gBTCupCveI
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 12, 2021