On Sunday, Cowboys supporters infiltrated Washington.

Cowboys fans have flocked to Washington for what is arguably both teams’ most important game of the season.

One fan in attendance recorded a video confirming that the 50-50 split appears to be the case at FedEx Field.

Look: Cowboys Fans Have Invaded Washington On Sunday

Look: Cowboys Fans Have Invaded Washington On Sunday

DC cowboys fans really show out. It’s really 50/50 in here pic.twitter.com/wt883BOuQ0 — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) December 12, 2021