On Sunday, Everyone Has The Same Message For ESPN

On Sunday, everyone has the same message for ESPN.

Following ESPN analysts’ opinions on player opt-outs, the network’s college football coverage has been criticized.

Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard of ESPN college football analysts discussed players opting out of non-CFP bowl games on Saturday.

“Isn’t that what we do as football players, compete?” Herbstreit said.

“I believe that this generation of players is simply uninterested in the game.”

Herbstreit made a valid point, and Howard seemed to agree.

The ESPN analysts have been widely chastised on social media.

