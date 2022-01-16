On Sunday, everyone is saying the same thing about the Eagles.

On Sunday, everyone was saying the same thing about the Eagles.

The first Wild Card game of the day has begun, with the No. 1 seed taking on the No. 2 seed.

The second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the No. 1 seeded New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a 7-seed in the playoffs.

So far, it’s all been Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has a 17-0 lead over Philadelphia, prompting some to question the Eagles’ season record.

Even though they didn’t beat anyone particularly well this fall, Philadelphia was a deserving playoff team.

Philadelphia went 0-6 against playoff teams this season, despite having the third-easiest schedule in the NFL.

For those that point out Eagles are 0-6 this year vs playoff teams And Eagles have the third easiest schedule this year Bucs had second easiest schedule in NFL this season Eagles & Bucs had 10 common opponents Both were 7-3 vs those teams pic.twitter.com/iiK5PzWe01 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 16, 2022

It’s so painful to see these bad teams in the playoffs 😓. Chargers could’ve won 12 games with the Eagles’ schedule — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) January 16, 2022

The Eagles beat 1 (ONE) team with a winning record all season, only reason they’re here is because they were blessed with a bullshit schedule — Jesse (@318_jah) January 16, 2022