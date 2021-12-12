On Sunday, everyone made the same Urban Meyer joke.

On Sunday, everyone made the same joke about Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer hasn’t even been in the NFL for a full season, and it’s already looking like he won’t make it to his second year.

On Sunday afternoon, the Jaguars were defeated 20-0 by the Titans.

Meyer appeared to be in a lot of pain after the game.

Losing “sucks,” he admitted, and it’s taken a toll on him this season.

Many football fans are now speculating that Meyer will try to return to college football after the season.

Urban Meyer leaving Jacksonville to go back to college pic.twitter.com/w3XV0mEA35 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 12, 2021

Urban Meyer looks like a man who regrets leaving college football pic.twitter.com/Q5IdyASRv7 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 12, 2021