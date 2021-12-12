On Sunday, everyone said the same thing about Jerry Jones.
On Sunday, Jerry Jones is going all out against the Washington Redskins.
The Dallas Cowboys brought their own benches to FedEx Field for the first time in the rivalry’s history.
Todd Archer, an ESPN NFL insider, had more to say about the decision.
“The Cowboys received word from Seattle that the hotseat benches provided for them at FedEx Field were failing during the game.
“The Cowboys partnered with a Cleveland company that shipped them to FedEx Field, so it wouldn’t be an issue today,” he reports.
