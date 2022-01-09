Trending
On Sunday, everyone said the same thing about Mike Vrabel.

Due to their victory over the Houston Texans, the Tennessee Titans have clinched the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs.

As a result, the AFC will travel through Nashville this season.

Houston made it a game several times in the second half, but Tennessee punched harder in the end to win 28-25.

Kansas City would have gotten the top seed in the AFC if Tennessee had lost, as it had the previous two seasons.

Tennessee will now receive a first-round bye in the playoffs and will not face another team until the divisional round.

With so many injuries on his team, the NFL world thought Mike Vrabel should win coach of the year after the Titans’ victory.

