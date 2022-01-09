On Sunday, everyone said the same thing about Mike Vrabel.

Due to their victory over the Houston Texans, the Tennessee Titans have clinched the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs.

As a result, the AFC will travel through Nashville this season.

Houston made it a game several times in the second half, but Tennessee punched harder in the end to win 28-25.

Kansas City would have gotten the top seed in the AFC if Tennessee had lost, as it had the previous two seasons.

Tennessee will now receive a first-round bye in the playoffs and will not face another team until the divisional round.

With so many injuries on his team, the NFL world thought Mike Vrabel should win coach of the year after the Titans’ victory.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Vrabel On Sunday

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Vrabel On Sunday

For the first time since 2008, the Tennessee #Titans will be the No. 1 seed and have a first-round bye! The only correct answer for Coach of the Year is Mike Vrabel. — The Titans Wire (@TheTitansWire) January 9, 2022

If Tennessee is able to close this out and get the #1 seed in the AFC with ALL the injuries they overcame and beat numerous quality teams—

I don’t even think it’s up for debate—Mike Vrabel is Coach of the Year. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 9, 2022

91 different players.

Lots of injuries to stars. And still… #1 seed in the AFC! (@CoachVrabel50 should be the NFL Coach of the Year, and it isn’t close) @Titans#TitanUppic.twitter.com/FhaKCfR0uu — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 9, 2022

Titans clinch 1 seed in AFC. Mike Vrabel is the coach of the year. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 9, 2022

The #Titans win 12 games for just the sixth time and is the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Without Henry for half the season, without Jones/Brown for big chunks while having to use most players by any team in NFL history. Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel — Braden Gall (@BradenGall) January 9, 2022

Mike Vrabel is (+300) to win Coach of the Year 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/epXNutnzP7 — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) January 6, 2022

The road to the Super Bowl is coming through Nashville.@CoachVrabel50 should – without question – be the coach of the year #Titanspic.twitter.com/QGZPmGgFXf — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) January 9, 2022

12-5. One seed. Most players used in a single season in NFL history. Mike Vrabel is your NFL coach of the year. #TitanUp — parker (@pndrsn) January 9, 2022