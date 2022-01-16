On Sunday, everyone sends Jerry Jones the same message.

On Sunday, everyone had the same message for Jerry Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys’ ATandT Stadium is one of the best sports stadiums in the world.

It does, however, have a major flaw – pun intended.

The sun can often shine through the windows during late afternoon games, causing a harsh glare for players in certain areas of the field.

On Sunday afternoon, we witnessed the Cowboys being harmed by it.

Dak Prescott’s pass was intercepted by Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

When the ball got to Wilson, he seemed to duck, indicating a lack of vision due to the sun.

Jerry, get some blinds!

