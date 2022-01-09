Trending
On Sunday, everyone was saying the same thing about ‘Hard Knocks.’

The Indianapolis Colts blew it today in Jacksonville, losing 26-11 to the lowly Jaguars in a game where a win would have put them in the playoffs.

This season, HBO has been filming the Colts as the featured team for the network’s first-ever in-season edition of “Hard Knocks,” which will premiere this week with a bleak ending.

Unsurprisingly, many people are looking forward to watching the final episode of “Hard Knocks In Season,” knowing how it ends with the Colts’ incredible flameout.

