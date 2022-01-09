On Sunday, everyone was saying the same thing about “Hard Knocks.”

The Indianapolis Colts blew it today in Jacksonville, losing 26-11 to the lowly Jaguars in a game where a win would have put them in the playoffs.

This season, HBO has been filming the Colts as the featured team for the network’s first-ever in-season edition of “Hard Knocks,” which will premiere this week with a bleak ending.

Unsurprisingly, many people are looking forward to watching the final episode of “Hard Knocks In Season,” knowing how it ends with the Colts’ incredible flameout.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About ‘Hard Knocks’ On Sunday

What a season finale for Hard Knocks. They need the voiceover guy, “This week on a very special episode of Hard Knocks …” — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 9, 2022

That next episode of hard knocks gone be sad as a mf 😅 — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 9, 2022

I have not watched one episode of the in season Hard Knocks with the Colts. I absolutely will be tuning into the next episode. — Zack Perez (@PackZerez) January 9, 2022

Nothing would make me happier than to see Jim Irsay just absolutely flame the whole team for the next episode of Hard Knocks — Jack Scott (@jack_scott04) January 9, 2022

If Jags pull this off then I may actually have to tune into their next episode of their Hard Knocks. https://t.co/iIVhXV6Hud — Zack Kirby (@Zack__Kirby) January 9, 2022

Hard Knocks in Season this week? pic.twitter.com/egLYKCAuve — Kevin Peters (@kfpeters) January 9, 2022

That hard knocks episode gonna be sad Lmao https://t.co/BnSyGveTKt — Frank (@FrankSalinas93) January 9, 2022

Colts Hard Knocks is gonna be spicy this week. — Chris Whelan (@C_Whelan88) January 9, 2022