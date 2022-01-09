Trending
Infosurhoy

On Sunday, everyone was saying the same thing about Joe Judge.

0
By on Sports

On Sunday, everyone said the same thing about Joe Judge.

Is it possible that Joe Judge is attempting to resign?

After his team’s embarrassing first-half performance against Washington, many believe the New York Giants’ head coach is channeling George Costanza.

At halftime of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the Giants are down 6-0 to the Football Team.

However, among all the embarrassment, one play stands out in particular.

On a 3rd and 9 late in the first half, the Giants attempted a quarterback sneak.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Joe Judge On Sunday

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Joe Judge On Sunday

Comments are closed.