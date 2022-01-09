On Sunday, everyone was saying the same thing about Joe Judge.

On Sunday, everyone said the same thing about Joe Judge.

Is it possible that Joe Judge is attempting to resign?

After his team’s embarrassing first-half performance against Washington, many believe the New York Giants’ head coach is channeling George Costanza.

At halftime of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the Giants are down 6-0 to the Football Team.

However, among all the embarrassment, one play stands out in particular.

On a 3rd and 9 late in the first half, the Giants attempted a quarterback sneak.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Joe Judge On Sunday

The 4-12 Giants just ran a very obvious QB sneak on third-and-9 in the second quarter of Week 18. I’m in awe of how sad this is pic.twitter.com/4fLaHuyYDi — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2022

Is Joe Judge trying to get fired? https://t.co/Pjioxs5m2a — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 9, 2022

Joe Judge has to be trying to get fired — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 9, 2022

Is Judge trying to get fired? Feels like George Costanza. pic.twitter.com/vy3f8FatfN — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 9, 2022

Tell me again how an NFL team does this In the second quarter of the game with more than 4 mins left. Judge trying to get fired? #Giantspic.twitter.com/qy7Db7OXhu — Carp (@robcarpenter81) January 9, 2022