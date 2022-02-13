On Sunday, fans react to Daniel Snyder rumors.

On Sunday, Daniel Snyder Speculation Increased: Fans React

For as long as many young NFL fans can remember, Daniel Snyder has been the owner of the Washington Commanders.

Is it possible, however, that a change of ownership in DC is on the cards?

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there’s a growing sense that Snyder could be pushed out of DC because of the allegations of misconduct.

“There is a sense among ownership,” according to Florio, “that Dan Snyder’s time has come to move on.”

Daniel Snyder Speculation Is Growing On Sunday: Fans React

Daniel Snyder Speculation Is Growing On Sunday: Fans React

This feels huge. Mike Florio says for the first time ever “there is a sense among ownership, that the time has come for Dan Snyder to move on.” Here’s the video, via @Tiller56. pic.twitter.com/1Gw4TntDsg — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 13, 2022