On Sunday, FOX will air a special John Madden graphic.

On Sunday, FOX will have a special John Madden graphic.

It’s the first NFL Sunday since the legendary John Madden passed away last week.

Among the many tributes from around the league, FOX decided to create a special graphic for him.

In the top right corner of the screen during today’s Ravens-Rams game, FOX had a Madden silhouette in place of their own logo.

It’s a lovely, albeit subtle, touch.

Madden passed away last week at the age of 85.

As a head coach, he won a Super Bowl, went on to become one of the most recognizable broadcasters of all time, and is now the face of the world’s most popular NFL video game franchise.

For days, some have claimed that Madden’s silhouette should be added to, if not replaced, with the current NFL logo.

As a result, it’s no surprise that FOX Sports has received a lot of positive feedback for what they did this afternoon:

Love the Madden silhouette from Fox’s graphic department pic.twitter.com/tfUCflpUYF — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 2, 2022

A classy tribute to John Madden by Fox. His silhouette has replaced the Fox NFL logo in the live score bug. — Dennis Deninger (@DDeninger) January 2, 2022

Nice touch by Fox to place John Madden’s silhouette on @nflonfox bug. #ATLvsBUF#GoBills — Brenda Alesii (@brendaceleste) January 2, 2022