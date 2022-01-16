On Sunday, Jalen Hurts missed a wide-open receiver.

The Philadelphia Eagles are down 17-0 at halftime in Tampa, but things could have been different if Jalen Hurts had taken a long shot earlier in the game.

Hurts faced a 3rd-and-9 at the Eagles’ 34-yard line with his team trailing 7-0 in the first quarter.

He was forced to punt after stepping out of a seemingly clean pocket and having his underneath pass for Jalen Reagor batted down.

Hurts could have hit Quez Watkins downfield for a big gain and possibly a touchdown if he had just trusted his eyes and arm, according to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.

Take a look at Orlovsky’s breakdown in the video below.

Watch: Jalen Hurts Missed Wide Open Receiver On Sunday

