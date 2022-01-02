On Sunday, Ja’Marr Chase had an incredible touchdown.

On Sunday, Ja’Marr Chase scored an incredible touchdown.

Chase ran an intermediate route in Week 17’s early window, easily eluding Chiefs defenders on his way to a 72-yard touchdown.

Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Scored A Crazy Touchdown On Sunday

“I think the Cincinnati @Bengals offense is unstoppable.”

@KyleBrandt is pumped for #KCvsCIN and he’s got the video to get you on board too. pic.twitter.com/R66Oc99oPE

— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 31, 2021