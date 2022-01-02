Trending
Infosurhoy

On Sunday, Joe Judge went on a bizarre postgame rant.

0
By on Sports

On Sunday, Joe Judge went on a bizarre postgame rant.

The most entertaining aspect of the New York Giants’ season in recent weeks has been head coach Joe Judge’s long rants defending his team as it continues to sink deeper into the abyss.

The Giants were blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers a few weeks ago, and Judge had one.

After Big Blue’s humiliating 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears today, he returned to the well.

The overarching theme of Judge’s rants has been that the Giants are improving as a team and culture behind the scenes, despite their on-field struggles.

It’s hard to believe, but at the very least, Judge gives reporters something to talk about and write about in contrast to his team’s ludicrous offense.

During today’s press conference, he stated that former Giants who signed elsewhere in free agency last year have expressed a desire to return to New York.

Joe Judge Had A Bizarre Postgame Rant On Sunday

Joe Judge Had A Bizarre Postgame Rant On Sunday

Comments are closed.