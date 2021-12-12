On Sunday, Mike McCarthy delivered a postgame message to the players.

On Sunday, Mike McCarthy sent a postgame message to the players.

At the end of Dallas’ 27-20 win over Washington on Sunday, things got a little too close for comfort.

The Football Team was able to get back into the game after Dak Prescott threw a late pick six.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, were able to win the NFC East in the end.

After the game, head coach Mike McCarthy was pleased with his team’s performance.

Mike McCarthy Shares Postgame Message To Players On Sunday

Mike McCarthy to the team after the game: “It’s a good division win. We play these guys again in two weeks. Proud of the way they compete.” He says he likes that the team had to battle through some adversity. “To get to where we want to go, we have to thrive in (adversity).” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 12, 2021