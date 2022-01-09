On Sunday morning, a banner flies over Jaguars Stadium.

What a way to add insult to injury.

A banner was flown over the field ahead of the Jaguars’ game against the Colts on Sunday, and it essentially sums up the state of the franchise right now.

“(hashtag)KlownTown,” writes the author.

Look: Banner Flying Over Jaguars Stadium On Sunday Morning

Look: Banner Flying Over Jaguars Stadium On Sunday Morning