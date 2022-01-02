On Sunday Morning, A Pittsburgh Newspaper Cover Has Gone Viral

Ben Roethlisberger, the legendary quarterback, may play his final game in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

This week, the future Hall of Fame quarterback stated that his time in Pittsburgh is likely to come to an end.

Following the 2021 season, Roethlisberger is expected to step down.

On Monday night, Pittsburgh will face Cleveland.

“I never speak in absolutes or guarantees; that’s not who I am or what I’ve ever done,” the Steelers quarterback said on Thursday.

“However, in the grand scheme of things, I believe this is it.”

That is, during the regular season. I know we still have a chance to play in the playoffs if things go our way and we take care of business.

However, in the grand scheme of things, and in terms of regular seasons, all signs point to this being it.”

On Sunday, a Pittsburgh newspaper paid tribute to Big Ben ahead of what could be his final home game.

Unfortunately, there was an issue with the advertisement placement…

The Post-Gazette today sold its whole Sunday front page as an ad (an honor to Ben Roethlisberger) and then sold an ad sticker that covered up the honoree’s name pic.twitter.com/H3H46Wz3fE — Charlie Wolfson (@chwolfson) January 2, 2022