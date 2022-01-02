On Sunday, Nebraska Football received a key transfer.

On Sunday, a key transfer to Nebraska football was made.

Scott Frost has been hard at work in the transfer portal since Nebraska’s season ended just over a month ago.

The Cornhuskers’ head coach landed another noteworthy commitment on Sunday.

Hunter Anthony, an offensive lineman, announced on Sunday that he is transferring to Nebraska.

With two years of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound forward will transfer from Oklahoma State in 2022.

According to Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald, Anthony said, “I’ve trained for four years — I know what it takes.”

“I’m just excited to start over in a new place with a new team and work my tail off.”

I know what I want to do: work, play, and get my (master’s) degree.”

Nebraska Football Landed A Key Transfer On Sunday

