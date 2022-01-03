On Sunday Night Football, A Photo Of Packers Fans Went Viral

In yesterday’s Sunday Night Football match between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, the action on the field was fairly one-sided.

The fans at Lambeau Field, on the other hand, were clearly into it, and provided us with at least one viral photo.

NBC cameras panned to a special group of fans at the legendary stadium during the game.

In the single digits of Wisconsin cold, three men were seen either without shirts or removing their shirts.

They appeared to be having a blast.

Under his winter coat, one of them seemed to be wearing suspenders.

However, due to the extreme cold, all three of them were cherry-red.

Bovada Sportsbook joined in the fun as well.

“These dudes walk into a bar, what do they order?” the company asked hypothetically on Twitter.

Some of the responses are quite amusing:

