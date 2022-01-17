On Sunday night, Jerry Jones flatly refused to answer one question.

On Sunday night, Jerry Jones refused to answer one question.

While many Dallas Cowboys fans are hoping for a head coaching change after the team’s Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, owner Jerry Jones is staying away from the topic for the time being.

On Sunday, the Cowboys lost 23-17 to the 49ers.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, was asked after the game if he would consider changing the head coach.

Jones flatly refused to respond to the question.

“At this time, I don’t even want to discuss anything like that,” the Cowboys owner said.

