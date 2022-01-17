On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes could be a part of an elite group.

On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes may be able to join an elite group.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has accomplished nearly everything a player can in just five NFL seasons.

But, while he’s already made history in many ways, a win over the Steelers tonight will give him the opportunity to make even more.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Mahomes has a chance to become only the sixth player in history to win a playoff game in each of his first four playoff appearances.

They didn’t name the other players who were included on the exclusive list.

Legends like Joe Montana, John Elway, and Dan Marino aren’t on the list, but Brett Favre and Tom Brady are.

To reach this milestone would be a huge accomplishment for Mahomes.

There’s a lot of faith in Mahomes to get the job done.

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to easily defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight, according to most analysts.

Patrick Mahomes Can Join An Elite Group On Sunday Night

Patrick Mahomes Can Join An Elite Group On Sunday Night