On Sunday Night Preparation, Ben Roethlisberger Is Honest.

On Sunday Night Preparation, Ben Roethlisberger Is Totally Honest.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recalls how different it was getting ready to play against the Chargers on Sunday night.

Due to being on the COVID-19 list, he hadn’t practiced all week and was activated on Saturday morning after passing the protocol.

The only person Roethlisberger got to throw with was his trainer, who confirmed that the lack of practice time leading up to the game was difficult to deal with.

“It’s difficult to get practice perspectives when you’re watching from behind [the huddle].”

Roethlisberger said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “I know I don’t always participate in practice, but at least you’re there and you can see it firsthand.”

“Watching it on film at night is a completely different experience.”

It is unquestionably a unique procedure.

But we made it.”

He didn’t seem to mind the lack of practice time at all.

In a 41-37 loss, Roethlisberger threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns, possibly his best performance of the season.

His three touchdowns are a season high, and his 273 yards rank third in the league.

With a full week of preparation ahead of next Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he’ll look to build on this performance.

At 1 p.m., the game will begin.

ET

