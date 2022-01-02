On Sunday, Patriots WR Rob Gronkowski is a healthy scratch.

On Sunday, the Patriots’ wide receiver is a healthy scratch.
N’Keal Harry is healthy, but he will sit out Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe confirmed the news, as well as the fact that Nelson Agholor will miss time due to a concussion.
Patriots Wide Receiver Is A Healthy Scratch On Sunday
With Nelson Agholor (concussion) out, Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is a healthy scratch, falling behind practice squad elevation Kristian Wilkerson on a day when they could clinch a playoff spot for the first time in two years.
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 2, 2022