On Sunday, Peyton Manning paid tribute to Demaryius Thomas.

Prior to today’s game against the Detroit Lions, the Denver Broncos are paying tribute to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Peyton Manning was among the mourners, and he had a message for his former teammate.

Manning paid tribute to the former Pro Bowl wide receiver in a video for the Denver Broncos, praising him for being “dependable, accountable, and tough,” among other things.

Manning also praised Thomas for his off-field charitable work.

Thomas’ early success in Denver, according to the Hall of Fame quarterback, was a big reason he chose to sign with them in 2012.

Manning concluded by expressing his gratitude to Thomas, saying that he feels “indebted” to him.

Manning said, “He will be dearly missed… always great to my wife and kids.”

“I came out here to play because of him.”

