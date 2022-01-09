On Sunday, Rob Gronkowski is playing for a big bonus.

Sunday, Rob Gronkowski is playing for some serious bonus money.

On Sunday afternoon, Rob Gronkowski will have a lot riding on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ regular-season finale.

During the NFC South matchup against the Panthers, the veteran tight end can earn up to (dollar)1 million in incentives, but he’ll need to perform well.

To earn the full (dollar)1 million, Gronk needs seven catches and 85 receiving yards.

He has two season-long goals to meet: 55 catches and 650 receiving yards.

He has 48 catches for 565 yards so far this season.

