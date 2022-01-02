On Sunday, Saquon Barkley had a huge game.
And he did it on the same field where he tore his ACL last season in Week 2.
Over the last few years, the two-time 1,000-yard rusher has battled injuries.
Against the Bears, however, Barkley had his first 100-yard rushing game since 2019.
Despite the fact that it was a loss.
Saquon Barkley Had A Pretty Huge Game On Sunday
Zack Rosenblatt
A reminder of just how ridiculously athletic Saquon Barkley is.
Matt Lombardo