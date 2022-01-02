On Sunday, Saquon Barkley had a huge game.

And he did it on the same field where he tore his ACL last season in Week 2.

Over the last few years, the two-time 1,000-yard rusher has battled injuries.

Against the Bears, however, Barkley had his first 100-yard rushing game since 2019.

Despite the fact that it was a loss.

Saquon Barkley Had A Pretty Huge Game On Sunday

Saquon Barkley with his first 100-yard rushing game since 2019. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 2, 2022