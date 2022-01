On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals released a player.

On Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals released a player.

The Arizona Cardinals are making room for JJ Watt’s return.

The team waived cornerback Breon Borders on Sunday in preparation for Watt’s activation for Monday night’s playoff game.

The Cardinals have until Monday afternoon to activate the defensive end.

We have released CB Breon Borders. pic.twitter.com/82QPirrc1m — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 16, 2022