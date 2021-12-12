On Sunday, The Bills Astound The NFL World.

The Bills stunned the NFL world on Sunday.

This year’s Buffalo Bills haven’t lived up to their preseason hype.

Buffalo is coming off a tough Monday night loss to the New England Patriots, after entering the 2021 season with Super Bowl hopes.

Despite only passing the ball three times, the Patriots dispatched the Bills in Buffalo.

The Bills are currently being crushed by the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Towards the end of the first half, the score is Tampa Bay 24, Buffalo 3.

Colin Cowherd is astounded by the Bills’ performance.

“I’m not convinced the Buffalo Bills are this bad.

“In two hours, my bank account will believe it — but I’m not there yet,” he tweeted.

NFL World Is Stunned By The Bills On Sunday

NFL World Is Stunned By The Bills On Sunday

I refuse to believe the @BuffaloBills are this bad. My bank account is about to believe it in two hours — but I’m not there yet. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 12, 2021

How bad is the Bills run defense? Just look at this pic.twitter.com/YNz5ZVpetA — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) December 12, 2021