On Sunday, the Buccaneers stunned the NFL world with their performance.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ performance on Sunday afternoon stunned the NFL world.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New York Jets.

Throughout his career, Tom Brady has dominated the New York Jets.

On Sunday afternoon, many people expected the same.

On the other hand, the Jets are up 24-10 on the Buccaneers on Sunday.

NFL World Shocked By The Buccaneers On Sunday

NFL World Shocked By The Buccaneers On Sunday

TOUCHDOWN JETS! New York takes a 2-touchdown lead over the Bucs! pic.twitter.com/fuXal1mR6A — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022

the jets are currently beating the bucspic.twitter.com/6ZBrCDjycN — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 2, 2022

Zach Wilson is 16 of 25 for 206 yards with a TD. QB rating of 103.1. #Jets lead the #Bucs 24-10. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 2, 2022

Zach Wilson is currently playing without: • WR1, WR2, WR3

• RB1, RB2

• TE1, TE2

• Starting center And he’s playing the best football of his NFL career. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) January 2, 2022

Looks like Brady & the Bucs are going to lose at Jets. BUT I AM NOT GIVING UP ON THEM WINNING IT ALL IF/WHEN THEY GET HEALTHY ON DEFENSE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022

#Jets up 17-10 at halftime over the Bucs despite missing their 3 best WR, starting LT, RB, and countless starters on defense. What an effort. Robert Saleh deserves a ton of credit. — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 2, 2022