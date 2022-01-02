On Sunday, the Buccaneers stunned the NFL world with their performance.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ performance on Sunday afternoon stunned the NFL world.
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New York Jets.
Throughout his career, Tom Brady has dominated the New York Jets.
On Sunday afternoon, many people expected the same.
On the other hand, the Jets are up 24-10 on the Buccaneers on Sunday.
NFL World Shocked By The Buccaneers On Sunday
NFL World Shocked By The Buccaneers On Sunday
TOUCHDOWN JETS!
New York takes a 2-touchdown lead over the Bucs! pic.twitter.com/fuXal1mR6A
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022
the jets are currently beating the bucspic.twitter.com/6ZBrCDjycN
— DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 2, 2022
Zach Wilson is 16 of 25 for 206 yards with a TD. QB rating of 103.1. #Jets lead the #Bucs 24-10.
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 2, 2022
Zach Wilson is currently playing without:
• WR1, WR2, WR3
• RB1, RB2
• TE1, TE2
• Starting center
And he’s playing the best football of his NFL career.
— The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) January 2, 2022
Looks like Brady & the Bucs are going to lose at Jets. BUT I AM NOT GIVING UP ON THEM WINNING IT ALL IF/WHEN THEY GET HEALTHY ON DEFENSE.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022
#Jets up 17-10 at halftime over the Bucs despite missing their 3 best WR, starting LT, RB, and countless starters on defense.
What an effort. Robert Saleh deserves a ton of credit.
— Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 2, 2022
The Bucs, Rams and Bills are losing to the Jets, Ravens and Falcons. Parity is kicking ass this year.
— Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) January 2, 2022