On Sunday, the Buccaneers suffered yet another tough injury setback.

The Buccaneers’ wide receivers continue to take hits.

Tom Brady has lost another notable target after suffering a season-ending injury to Chris Godwin and cutting Antonio Brown.

Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson was injured in the first half of Sunday’s game against Carolina and was taken to the locker room.

This would be a major setback for Tampa Bay’s offense.

