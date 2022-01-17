On Sunday, the Chiefs added another player to their injury list.

On Sunday, the Chiefs added to their injury list.

Only a few hours before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs added a new player to their injury report.

Rashad Fenton, a cornerback, was placed on the injury report by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the third-year defensive back is dealing with a back injury.

With less than two hours until kickoff, he’s now considered questionable.

Chiefs Add Player To Injury Report Sunday Night

