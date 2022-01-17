On Sunday, the Chiefs added another player to their injury list.

On Sunday, the Chiefs added to their injury list.
Only a few hours before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs added a new player to their injury report.
Rashad Fenton, a cornerback, was placed on the injury report by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.
According to reports, the third-year defensive back is dealing with a back injury.
With less than two hours until kickoff, he’s now considered questionable.
Chiefs Add Player To Injury Report Sunday Night
We are adding CB Rashad Fenton to the injury report. He has a back injury and is questionable to play. pic.twitter.com/Ey2YLN0Gjh
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 16, 2022