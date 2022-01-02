On Sunday, the Chiefs were said to have suffered a significant injury prior to the game.

Sunday’s Chiefs reportedly suffered a significant pregame injury.

A starter for the Kansas City Chiefs is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering an injury during pregame warmups.

Orlando Brown, the Chiefs’ left tackle, left pregame warmups with a calf injury, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer and Ian Rapoport.

Before kickoff, he remained in the locker room with Kansas City’s training staff and did not return to the field with the rest of the team.

Brown was listed as questionable with a calf injury just four minutes before kickoff, according to the Chiefs.

Chiefs Reportedly Had Notable Pregame Injury Sunday

The #Chiefs now list him as questionable with a calf injury. They are checking him out. https://t.co/0pOVQUcuQB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

T Orlando Brown is questionable with a calf injury. pic.twitter.com/RyLdYARwKd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 2, 2022