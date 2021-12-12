On Sunday, the Cowboys will have a new starting running back.

On Sunday, the Cowboys will debut a new running back.

On Sunday, one of the Dallas Cowboys’ most lethal weapons will be unavailable.

Tony Pollard was ruled out of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team due to a foot injury.

Enter JaQuan Hardy from “Hard Knocks.”

Hardy will make his NFL debut Sunday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) won’t play today at Washington, source said. Decision seems to have been made well before pregame workout at FedEx Field. Rookie JaQuan Hardy to appear today in first career NFL game. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 12, 2021