On Sunday, the Jaguars added two former Alabama players to their roster.

On Sunday, the Jaguars signed two former Alabama players to their roster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are basically in 100-percent evaluation mode with two games left in the season and the NFL’s worst record.

However, due to injuries, two former Alabama stars are getting another chance to play.

Jacksonville added offensive tackle DJ Fluker to their active roster over the weekend.

After placing starting punter Logan Cooke on injured reserve, they signed punter JK Scott.

The No. 1 was Fluker.

The San Diego Chargers selected him as the No. 11 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2013.

He has, however, played for three different teams in the last few years.

In the year 2021, he has yet to play a down.

Fluker previously worked in Seattle with Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer is the Jaguars’ acting offensive coordinator at the moment.

Scott was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, where he spent three seasons as their starting punter.

However, he was not re-signed in 2021 and has not played this season.

