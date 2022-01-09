The Lions pulled off a spectacular trick play on Sunday.

﻿On Sunday, the Lions pulled off an amazing trick play.

The Detroit Lions are playing their Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers in “screw it” mode, despite the fact that their season is effectively over.

The Lions decided to throw caution to the wind after giving up a touchdown to the Packers early in the first quarter.

They attempted a fake punt, which failed, but had far more success on offense with a trick play.

On first-and-10 from the Lions’ 25-yard line, Jared Goff handed the ball to his running back, who then pitched the ball to wide receiver Tom Kennedy on an end-around.

Kennedy fired the ball downfield after seeing wide receiver Kalif Raymond wide open. Raymond caught the ball in stride and ran it in for a 75-yard touchdown.

The game was tied at 7-7 in a flash.

Check this out:

Watch: The Lions Ran An Incredible Trick Play On Sunday

The @Lions with the TRICK PLAY 75-YARD TD! #OnePride

: #GBvsDET on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/p6rjhlz8eJ

— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022