On Sunday, the NFL fan base began booing one minute into the game.

On Sunday, the NFL fan base was booing one minute into the game.

There has never been a shortage of booing in Cleveland Browns history.

But has it ever happened within the first minute of a game?

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, the boo birds started flying early on Sunday.

NFL Fan Base Was Booing 1 Minute Into Game On Sunday

We are 1 minute into the game and #Browns fans are already booing — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 12, 2021