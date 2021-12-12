Trending
On Sunday, the NFL world reacted to Josh Gordon’s touchdown.

Josh Gordon is back in the NFL, scoring touchdowns.

He scored his first of the season with the Chiefs against the Raiders in a game that was most likely already over at halftime.

Before the half, Kansas City added another touchdown to make it 28-0.

Gordon walked into the endzone after catching a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes from the one-yard line.

Gordon hasn’t scored a touchdown since the start of the 2019 season.

KC has now outscored Las Vegas 76-17 in the first six quarters of the season, making the score 35-3.

Gordon is attempting a comeback after battling substance abuse issues, and the NFL community was ecstatic for him.

NFL World Reacts To Josh Gordon’s Touchdown On Sunday

