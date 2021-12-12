On Sunday, the NFL world reacted to Josh Gordon’s touchdown.

Josh Gordon is back in the NFL, scoring touchdowns.

He scored his first of the season with the Chiefs against the Raiders in a game that was most likely already over at halftime.

Before the half, Kansas City added another touchdown to make it 28-0.

Gordon walked into the endzone after catching a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes from the one-yard line.

Gordon hasn’t scored a touchdown since the start of the 2019 season.

KC has now outscored Las Vegas 76-17 in the first six quarters of the season, making the score 35-3.

Gordon is attempting a comeback after battling substance abuse issues, and the NFL community was ecstatic for him.

NFL World Reacts To Josh Gordon’s Touchdown On Sunday

JOSH GORDON ANYTIME TD +675‼️‼️‼️pic.twitter.com/6olOEsDcK0 — Covers (@Covers) December 12, 2021

Once again, the Chiefs’ offensive play-calling against the Raiders this year has just been clinical. Andy Reid reached for the flag & then elected to not challenge the previous play so that he could call an easy, 1-yard touchdown pass for Josh Gordon. The Chiefs are up 28-0. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 12, 2021

JOSH GORDON HAS A TOUCHDOWN. IT HAPPENED. — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) December 12, 2021

Josh Gordon with a TD catch for the first time in 825 days. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 12, 2021

The Chiefs extend their lead as Patrick Mahomes finds Josh Gordon for a 1-yard touchdown. That’s Gordon’s first TD with the Chiefs. KC 28, LV 0 6:17 left in the second quarter I’m having a great day. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 12, 2021

All that cardio has paid off for Josh Gordon. It’s a great feeling when that happens. Good for him. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) December 12, 2021

Josh Gordon lives, and the Chiefs are up 28-0. Andy Reid clearly trying to get Gordon going with that play call. Nice decision in that spot — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 12, 2021

things you love to see: a josh gordon TD 😎pic.twitter.com/HHLds49TU9 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 12, 2021

First touchdown for Josh Gordon since Patriots-Steelers in 2019. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 12, 2021

Props to Josh Gordon for getting back to the NFL and scoring a TD. Would have been easy for him to give up at some point — J Moyer (@JMoyerFB) December 12, 2021