The Seahawks lost a key player due to injury on Sunday.

By playing spoiler, the Seattle Seahawks defeated their NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, today.

However, as a result of their efforts, they sustained a disabling injury.

Quandre Diggs, a Seattle Seahawks free safety, suffered a serious leg injury late in the game that required him to wear an inflatable cast.

A cart was required to transport him off the field.

Gregg Bell, a Seahawks beat writer, compared Diggs’ injury to that of team legend Earl Thomas.

To say the least, this doesn’t bode well for Diggs in the upcoming offseason.

Especially if the injury is as bad as Thomas’.

Before the cart drove away, it appeared that medical personnel placed an inflatable cast over Quandre Diggs’ injured leg.

The Pro Bowl safeties contract expires after this game.

In a similar situation, Earl Thomas used to ride around in a cart.

The Seahawks’ stadium…man. pic.twitter.com/rVZBlMiRTB

10 January 2022 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle)

