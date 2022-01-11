On Sunday, Tony Romo has ties to both teams.

On Sunday, Tony Romo will be a part of both teams.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will face off in a highly anticipated NFC Wild Card matchup on CBS this coming Sunday.

Color commentator Tony Romo has a long history with the Cowboys.

However, the longtime Dallas quarterback has a lesser-known connection to the San Francisco 49ers.

Romo is an alumnus of the Eastern Illinois football program, which also produced San Francisco QB1 Jimmy Garappolo, as Niners insider David Lombardi pointed out.

Tony Romo Has Connections To Both Teams On Sunday

