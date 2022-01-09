Trending
On Sunday, Vikings fans were enraged with Mike Zimmer.

If this is Mike Zimmer’s final game as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, he’ll be farewelled by a rabid fan base.

On Sunday afternoon, the Vikings defeated the Bears 31-17 to finish the regular season in 2021 with a win.

While a win is likely to please the fans, what happened at the end of the competition is unlikely to please them.

Rather than allowing wide receiver Justin Jefferson to break Randy Moss’ single-season receiving record, Zimmer had his offense take a knee late in the game.

