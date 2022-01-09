On Sunday, Vikings fans were enraged with Mike Zimmer.

If this is Mike Zimmer’s final game as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, he’ll be farewelled by a rabid fan base.

On Sunday afternoon, the Vikings defeated the Bears 31-17 to finish the regular season in 2021 with a win.

While a win is likely to please the fans, what happened at the end of the competition is unlikely to please them.

Rather than allowing wide receiver Justin Jefferson to break Randy Moss’ single-season receiving record, Zimmer had his offense take a knee late in the game.

Vikings Fans Are Furious With Mike Zimmer On Sunday

Fire Mike Zimmer right now before he has any more time to make Jefferson want to leave — Cyclone Larry (@CycloneLarry69) January 9, 2022

Mike Zimmer your ass needs to be fired. It’s bad enough your season is some shit but you got a chance to close out and do something good for Justin Jefferson. Even the crowd thinks you ain’t shit! #CHIvsMINpic.twitter.com/8Q1MuBvhjm — Buddy X (@MikeTroy81) January 9, 2022

Mike Zimmer after not letting Justin Jefferson get the record pic.twitter.com/xDLxsdMvem — Ernie Johnson’s Burner (@notreallyhimm) January 9, 2022