On Sunday’s pregame, Mike McCarthy made a bold admission.

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, has a lot to answer for in the aftermath of the team’s playoff exit on Sunday.

However, his recent admission may enrage some fans.

McCarthy admitted to being “nervous” at the start of the game in a recent interview.

During the team’s pregame prayer, he said he felt something.

Perhaps that’s McCarthy’s way of coping with the disappointment of the defeat.

If he’s telling the truth, however, that doesn’t bode well for the team’s future.

McCarthy’s admission astounds NFL fans.

And I believe it proves he isn’t the right candidate for the job.

Mike McCarthy Has Telling Admission On Pregame Sunday

