On Sunday’s victory, Tom Brady made a brutally honest admission.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win on Sunday evening was one of the most thrilling of the regular season.

On Sunday night, Tampa Bay defeated Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime.

In overtime, Tom Brady threw a 50-yard game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass, giving his team a big win over Buffalo.

While Brady appreciated the victory, he would have preferred a less exciting outcome.

When speaking to reporters after the game, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback made a blunt admission.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, “I’d much rather not have it come down to that.”

“At the end of the day, they all count the same.”

We must learn from our mistakes and move on.

We’re obviously playing for the division title next week, which is very exciting for everyone.”

Brady would undoubtedly be opposed by the majority of onlookers.

On Sunday, there was a thrilling regular season game.

The win improved Tampa Bay’s record to 10-3.

With the loss, Buffalo falls to 7-6.

