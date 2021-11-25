On Thanksgiving Day 2021, what football games will be played?

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day schedule is as follows.

In the year 2021, there will be three games on Thanksgiving Day.

At 12.30 p.m. ET, the Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears in the first game of the day.

The Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots matchup follows the midwest showdown.

The game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets will begin at 4.30 p.m. ET.

At 8.20 p.m. ET, the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints will square off in the nightcap.

Only two games were played on Thanksgiving in 2020, after the Ravens vs.

COVID-19 issues forced the Steelers’ game to be rescheduled.

On Thanksgiving Day, all three games will be broadcast on separate channels, but they will also be available to stream via fuboTV.

The Lions vs. the Cowboys

The Bears’ game will be broadcast on Fox, and it will most likely be called by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, as is customary for Thursday Night Football broadcasters.

This year’s sideline reporters for Fox’s Thanksgiving game are Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink.

Tony Romo, a former Dallas Cowboy, will be broadcasting the game live.

Jim Nantz will be calling the Raiders game.

Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter, and former NFL referee Gene Steratore will be the rules analyst for the game, which will be broadcast on CBS.

The Bills take on the Jets in the day’s final game.

NBC will broadcast the Saints’ game.

While most NBC broadcasters will be off for the holidays, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expected to take over the booth alongside Mike Tirico.

The night game’s sideline reporter will be Michele Tafoya, and the rules analyst will be Terry McAulay, a retired official.

Although there is no official reason why the Lions and Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, it has become something of a tradition.

The Lions first played on Thanksgiving in 1934, while the Cowboys did so in 1966.

The 82nd annual Thanksgiving Day game for the Detroit Lions will take place in 2021.

This is the most games any team has played on the holiday, securing their place in the top spot.

Former Lions owner George A Richards wanted to expand the team’s fan base when he bought the team in 1934.

He chose Thanksgiving Day to host the Chicago Bears, attracting thousands of spectators.

Since then, the Lions have hosted a game on Thanksgiving every year except during WWII.

In 1966, the Dallas Cowboys’ general manager, Tex Schramm, decided that in order to gain national recognition, the team needed to…

