On the Alabama anniversary, Nick Saban makes a brutally honest admission.

Nick Saban was named Alabama’s head coach 15 years ago on Monday.

The rest of the sports world had no idea that it would turn out to be a hire that would forever alter the landscape of college football.

Under Saban’s guidance, the Crimson Tide have won six national championships.

They’ll try for a seventh victory next Monday night when Alabama takes on SEC rival Georgia.

Due to the fact that Monday marks the 15th anniversary of Alabama's hiring of Nick Saban, reporters questioned the legendary head coach during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

He didn’t have much to say about it, which was surprising.

According to BamaOnLine’s Charlie Potter, Saban said, “I’m 70 years old.”

“I don’t think I have dementia or anything like that, but I don’t recall much from 15 years ago.”

Since then, there have been many games and third downs.”

